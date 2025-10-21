COAS reiterates firm response to any violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday reaffirmed that Pakistan would respond firmly and decisively to any violation of its territorial integrity, emphasising that the country seeks regional peace and stability but would not compromise on its sovereignty.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made these remarks while interacting with participants of the 17th National Workshop Balochistan at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Highlighting the significance of the province, the COAS said Balochistan is the “pride of Pakistan,” blessed with vibrant, resilient, and patriotic people who are its true wealth.

He noted that both federal and provincial governments are undertaking development initiatives to uplift the socio-economic landscape of Balochistan through a people-centric approach.

He stressed the need to realise the province’s immense economic potential for the benefit of its people, while acknowledging the constructive role of civil society, particularly in engaging and empowering youth.

The COAS said youth engagement was vital for sustainable development and for countering divisive political agendas.

Field Marshal Munir also warned that Indian-sponsored proxies, Fitna al Hindustan and Fitna al Khawarij, were spreading anti-people and anti-development narratives with malicious intent to incite violence.

He reaffirmed that all necessary actions were being taken to eliminate these terrorist elements from the province.

The session concluded with a candid question-and-answer segment with the participants.