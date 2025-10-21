BML 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.97%)
BOP 39.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
CNERGY 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
CPHL 91.45 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.86%)
DCL 14.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.82%)
DGKC 240.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.12%)
FCCL 58.05 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.01%)
FFL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.53%)
GCIL 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
HUBC 220.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.08%)
KEL 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.01%)
KOSM 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.18%)
MLCF 101.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.37%)
NBP 216.50 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (1.27%)
PAEL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.61%)
PIAHCLA 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.97%)
PIBTL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.82%)
POWER 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.23%)
PPL 188.91 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (1.86%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.75%)
PRL 37.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.23%)
PTC 40.88 Increased By ▲ 3.72 (10.01%)
SNGP 129.86 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (0.57%)
SSGC 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.59%)
TELE 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.21%)
TPLP 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TREET 30.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
TRG 73.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.71%)
WTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-5.09%)
BR100 17,534 Increased By 52.9 (0.3%)
BR30 56,099 Increased By 32.8 (0.06%)
KSE100 167,347 Increased By 1103.9 (0.66%)
KSE30 51,193 Increased By 306.5 (0.6%)
Oct 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz launches Inspire Initiative to train 7200 professionals in semiconductor design, research

BR Web Desk Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 03:58pm
LIVE: PM Shehbaz addresses launch of ‘Inspire Initiative’ under Ministry of IT for semiconductors

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched Inspire Initiative to nurture semiconductor professionals for industry research and education.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday, he described the programme as a critical need of the hour.

PM Shehbaz highlighted that the youth were the nation’s asset and underscored the importance of equipping them with education and skills in IT, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and semiconductors.

PM for imparting tech training to Pakistan youth

The prime minister expressed the government’s full commitment to the initiative, noting its immense potential. He emphasised that those who lead in AI and semiconductor technology will shape the future of the world.

The prime minister emphasised the need to accelerate the semiconductor programme at full pace, assuring that funding will not be an issue. He stated an allocation of Rs4.5 billion has been made from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to support the initiative.

Shehbaz said the government has also launched other programmes for the youth and mentioned the establishment of Pakistan Digital Authority. “We have also made major strides in cashless economy,” he said.

Addressing the event, Minister for Information Technology Shaza Fatima said it was an historic day that the first national semiconductor programme had been launched in Pakistan.

“Under this programme, 7,200 youth will be trained. Additionally, nine university clusters will be established, along with state-of-the-art integrated circuit laboratories,” she said.

She said the youth empowerment, along with their training and employability, was the government’s top most priority.

PM Shehbaz Sharif IT program

Comments

200 characters
Tariq Qurashi Oct 21, 2025 04:01pm
This is an excellent initiative and I hope it will produces good results. However the regulatory framework must be simple and streamlined so it allows this important industry to grow.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PM Shehbaz launches Inspire Initiative to train 7200 professionals in semiconductor design, research

MENA, Pakistan economies beat expectations, says IMF

Bullish sentiments persist, KSE-100 gains over 1,100 points

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan reaffirms commitment to human rights, labour standards under GSP+

Rashid Latif, Amir, others slam ‘hasty’ decision to remove Rizwan as captain

NEPRA’s tariff cut ‘would not be sustainable for KE,’ says power utility

Govt unveils plan to revive Pakistan Steel Mills via ship recycling, green steel production

Gold prices remain stable in Pakistan

Delhi air quality at ‘hazardous’ levels after Diwali fireworks

Read more stories