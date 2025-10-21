BML 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Liverpool return ‘theoretically possible’ but Slot will turn things around, says Klopp

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2025 12:53pm
Former Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says it is “theoretically possible” he could return to the Anfield hot seat one day, but he is convinced current boss Arne Slot will guide the club through the rough patch they are going through.

Klopp left Liverpool at the end of the 2023-24 season after leading the Merseyside club to almost every major honour during his nine-year spell, including Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

The 58-year-old German was succeeded by Slot, who became the first Dutch manager to win the Premier League.

“I said I will never coach a different team in England so that means if (I go back), then it’s Liverpool. So yeah, theoretically it’s possible,” Klopp said on The Diary of a CEO podcast on Monday.

However, he said he is content in his current role as head of global soccer for Red Bull. “I love what I do now. I don’t miss coaching. I do coach but it’s just different, it’s not players,” Klopp said.

“I don’t miss standing in the rain for two-and-a-half or three hours. I also don’t miss going to press conferences three times a week … I don’t miss being in the dressing room…

“I’m 58. From your perspective that might be old, but from other perspectives, it’s not that old. That means I could make a decision in a few years. I don’t know.”

Liverpool have suffered four consecutive defeats for the first time since November 2014 following Sunday’s 2-1 home loss to Manchester United but Klopp was confident Slot will turn things around with players like Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike at his disposal.

“Wirtz, you all will eat your words if you use the wrong words. He’s an incredible talent,” he added. “Ekitike, incredible player. Just the offensive players … it’s a really, really good squad.

“So you don’t have to worry about Liverpool, they will be fine.”

