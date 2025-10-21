Bulls go berserk

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened the week on a resounding bullish note as investors responded positively to a landmark diplomatic breakthrough between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which significantly boosted market sentiment.

The KSE-100 Index surged by 2,436.69 points, or 1.49 percent, closing at 166,242.90 points, compared with the previous session’s level of 163,806.22 points.

The market maintained a steady positive trajectory, recording an intraday high of 166,421.34 points and a low of 164,281.95 points.

On Monday, BRIndex100 closed at 17,464.10, showing an increase of 311.9 points or 1.82 percent compared with the previous session. Its total turnover stood at 1,295.64 million shares. Likewise, BRIndex30 closed higher at 55,922.79, up 1,010.57 points or 1.84 percent, with 1,084.82 million shares traded.

According to Topline Securities the week opened on a strong note as the bulls dominated the trading floor, propelling the benchmark KSE-100 Index to impressive gains. Market euphoria was fueled by a major diplomatic breakthrough — Pakistan and Afghanistan reached an immediate ceasefire agreement following high-level negotiations in Doha, Qatar. The accord, the brokerage sorted, emphasizing mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, was welcomed by investors as a sign of improving regional stability and potential economic cooperation.

Topline added that banking heavyweights led the charge, with HBL, UBL, BOP, NBP, and AKBL collectively contributing 989 points to the index’s rally. Broader market sentiment remained upbeat throughout the day as investors poured funds into equities across multiple sectors.

Market capitalization expanded to Rs19.20 trillion from Rs18.97 trillion a day earlier, representing a sharp rise in investor wealth. The ready market recorded a turnover of 1.47 billion shares valued at Rs51.87 billion, compared to 1.97 billion shares worth Rs36.99 billion previously.

Out of 485 active companies, 289 closed positive, 156 declined, while 40 remained unchanged, underscoring a broad-based rally.

Volume activity was led by K-Electric Ltd., which traded 229.71 million shares and closed at Rs6.99. WorldCall Telecom Ltd. followed with 223.45 million shares, closing at Rs2.16, while Bank of Punjab gained sharply to Rs39.41 on a volume of 184.39 million shares.

Among key performers, Hoechst Pakistan Ltd. advanced by Rs261.96 to close at Rs4,288.29, and Pakistan Services Ltd. rose by Rs102.24 to settle at Rs1,124.59. On the contrary, PIA Holding Company Ltd. ‘B’ slipped by Rs271.70 to close at Rs24,310.10, while Ismail Industries Ltd. declined Rs99.87 to finish at Rs2,000.13, due to selective profit-taking in high-value stocks.

In sectoral performance, the BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 25,198.58, marginally lower by 4.92 points or 0.02 percent, with a total turnover of 13.28 million shares. The BR Cement Index settled at 13,183.64, up 69 points or 0.53 percent, on a volume of 57.33 million shares. The BR Commercial Banks Index posted strong gains, climbing 1,492.92 points or 2.98 percent to close at 51,594.85, with 287.93 million shares traded.

The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index rose by 206.75 points or 0.72 percent to 28,937.13, on a volume of 240.66 million shares. The BR Oil and Gas Index advanced by 172.73 points or 1.23 percent to 14,195.31, with a total turnover of 40.31 million shares, while the BR Technology and Communication Index improved by 45.86 points or 1.16 percent to 4,000.37, supported by a turnover of 338.45 million shares.

Analysts say that the overall market environment remained strongly bullish, supported by institutional inflows, sectoral strength, and geopolitical optimism following the ceasefire development. Increased trading activity, higher capitalization, and broad-based advances across major indices reflected growing investor confidence and expectations of continued positive momentum in the coming sessions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025