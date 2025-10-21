Zong pioneering to localise global lithium safety standards

ISLAMABAD: Zong is taking a pioneering step to strengthen the reliability and safety of the nation’s telecom power infrastructure through a focused initiative on lithium battery safety.

With telecom networks increasingly relying on lithium-based batteries to power their operations, safety and performance have become vital priorities — particularly in countries like Pakistan, where high temperatures and variable power supply present unique challenges.

Recognizing this, Zong has emerged as one of the first telecom operators in Pakistan to localize global lithium safety standards through rigorous testing, research collaborations, and operational governance frameworks.

Zong collaborated with the Islamic University Laboratory to conduct an in-depth lithium battery safety testing session. The exercise brought together industry experts, engineers, and key suppliers to examine cell performance and address one of the most critical risks in lithium battery chemistry — dendritic lithium formation, which can lead to overheating or fire hazards if left unchecked.

Speaking about the initiative, a Zong spokesperson said, “Battery safety is not just a technical issue — it’s about ensuring the resilience of Pakistan’s digital future. By investing in local research and quality assurance, Zong is protecting both our network and the millions of people who rely on it every day.”

Through advanced moisture-free and vacuum testing equipment, Zong’s engineering teams analyzed lithium deposition and structural integrity, ensuring that the batteries powering its sites meet international safety and reliability standards. This initiative is part of the company’s broader strategy to build a smarter, safer, and more sustainable network infrastructure.

Globally, telecom regulators and organizations, including the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), have emphasized lithium battery safety as a key governance concern. Many countries now require strict testing and recycling standards before deployment. Zong’s proactive approach reflects its commitment to aligning with these global best practices while adapting them to Pakistan’s environmental and operational realities.

Zong is also advocating for the establishment of industry-wide lithium battery safety standards across Pakistan’s telecom ecosystem — a move that could strengthen national energy efficiency, reduces environmental risks, and enhances public confidence in network reliability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025