Naqvi briefs Bilawal on Political, security situation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House, Karachi, where the two leaders discussed the country’s overall political and security situation.

During the meeting, Minister Naqvi briefed Bilawal Bhutto on the current law and order situation across the country and the steps being taken by the the ministry to maintain peace and stability.

Both leaders exchanged views on political developments and internal security challenges.

The meeting was described as constructive and cordial.