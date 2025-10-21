164,000 people registered on Civil Defence online portal

LAHORE: ‘Basic Life Support’ training has been started for Civil Defense volunteers as master trainers. The inaugural ceremony of the Volunteers Training Programmes was organized by Civil Defense Lahore at the Services Institute of Medical Sciences in which Provincial Minister for Health and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique and Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan participated as special guests.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Zohra Khanum, MS Services Hospital Lahore Dr Abid Mahmood Ghauri, Additional Secretary Home Department Asma Ijaz Cheema, ADCG Hafiz Mudassar and Director Civil Defense Tasneem Ali Khan.

Khawaja Salman Rafique, while addressing the participants of the ceremony, said that during the 1965 Indo-Pak war, my father served as Chief Warden in Lahore. “I appreciate the efforts of the organizers for organizing a very good ceremony. I reached Bahawalpur at mid night of May 6 and 7, where innocent children and women were targeted by India. Then I was immediately directed to organize civil defense. Civil defense was not in good condition. I want to give credit to Noor ul Ameen Mengal, Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi and officers of the Home Department for organizing civil defense. Twelve years ago today, during the government of Mian Shehbaz Sharif, a civil defense programme was started with CPSP and funding was also provided. During the floods, all the relevant departments have rendered unparalleled services. It is very gratifying that 164,000 people have registered themselves on the online portal of Civil Defense in a short period of time,” Salman said.

Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan, while addressing the participants of the ceremony, said that today there is an urgent need to organize Civil Defense. Pakistan gave a befitting reply to India’s aggression. Today I am also registering myself as a volunteer. I congratulate all the responsible persons including the Director Civil Defense.

Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Zohra Khanum, while expressing her views, said that volunteers were trained in providing emergency support to heart patients at the Services Institute of Medical Sciences.

Additional Secretary Home Department Asma Ijaz Cheema said on this occasion that saving human lives is a very valuable process for which volunteers are being prepared. Civil Defense volunteers are always ready to face war situations, flood-affected areas or smog.

Director Civil Defense Tasneem Ali Khan said on this occasion that in just 40 days, 164,000 volunteers registered online. Citizens can register on the online portal VCD.HOME.GOP.PK to become a part of Civil Defense as volunteers. Citizens can become volunteers to provide services in any field according to their ability and capacity.

