Multan Division: Ministry has cleared ex-DS Railways of all allegations

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 21 Oct, 2025 06:11am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Railways has cleared former Divisional Superintendent (DS) Pakistan Railways (PR) Multan Division, Mahmood Lakho, of corruption allegations in connection with a leaked audio clip related to the lease of the Bahawalnagar Railway Hospital, saying the allegations were baseless and unsubstantiated.

The PR in an inquiry reported submitted to the Sub-Committee of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Railways, which was held here on Monday under the convenorship of Malik Abrar Ahmed, the PR inquiry reported concluded that no corruption has proven against Mahmood Lakho who is currently serving as DS Karachi.

The inquiry, conducted by Sufyan Sarfraz Dogar, Director General of the PR Academy Walton, said there was no evidence to suggest that the former DS sought or obtained any illegal financial benefit in the hospital lease process.

Secretary, Railway Board, Rahat Mirza, informed the committee that the inquiry established the hospital building mentioned in the audio has been operating for the past 15 years as a welfare hospital in Bahawalnagar, providing free or low-cost medical services to the public.

During the proceedings, lease applicant Zahid Mahmood Khan submitted both written and verbal statements confirming that no railway official had ever demanded or received any bribe or illegal benefit for awarding any contract.

He further stated that he and his brothers, Dr Tayyab Mahmood and Dr Tahir Mahmood, have been managing the hospital on a purely charitable basis, and that he has never met or known Mahmood Lakho personally.

The lease process, he said, was completed formally and transparently through the Railways’ Directorate of Land. The report also noted that portions of the leaked audio were taken out of context to create a misleading impression and harm the reputation of the former DS.

It concluded that the allegations made through the leaked audio were fabricated, malicious, and unfounded, recommending that the case be closed and filed. It further observed that certain elements intentionally spread false information to damage the reputation of a railway officer, claims that were completely disproved by facts and evidence.

Convener Malik Abrar Ahmed stated that since the lease applicant himself had sworn that the allegations were baseless, the committee had accepted the inquiry findings.

However, he expressed concern that the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Railways had earlier misrepresented facts during a meeting in Karachi in the presence of committee members.

After reviewing the statements from both sides and the inquiry report, the sub-committee formally closed the matter.

