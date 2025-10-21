No political worker can be arrested under MPO: Afridi

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Sohail Afridi banned the arrest of any political worker under 3 Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), saying that freedom of expression and constructive criticism are fundamental constitutional rights of every citizen.

He made this announcement while presiding his maiden formal meeting as Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday. Besides, KP Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Additional Chief Secretary and administrative secretaries, other senior officials also attended the meeting. All divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, regional police officers (RPOs), and district police officers (DPOs) participated via video link.

The chief minister was briefed on various aspects of the Good Governance Roadmap, which aims to improve public service delivery. The roadmap has been developed in line with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) vision and manifesto and focuses on three main areas: public service delivery, law and order, and the economy. Separate action plans have been prepared for each department to ensure effective implementation. He also directed that no one should be arrested under politically motivated FIRs, stating that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has its own political culture that must not be undermined. The CM reaffirmed that maintaining law and order is the top priority of his government and that no compromise will be made in this regard.

He was also briefed on the province’s security situation, recent terrorism incidents, government measures to improve law and order, implementation of the Provincial Action Plan, and future strategies to strengthen the police force.

The CM emphasized that it is the duty of the government machinery to implement the agenda of the ruling party. He reiterated that a zero-tolerance policy against corruption is PTI’s top priority and warned that anyone found involved in corruption would face strict action. He stated that all government officials are public servants and accountable to the people. Those who fail to satisfy the public in their duties will not be allowed to continue in their positions. He stressed that he does not intend to work in a traditional way and that innovative approaches are needed to bring about real change so citizens can feel that their vote for PTI was a vote for genuine reform.

During the meeting, Afridi announced the establishment of the Tribal Medical College and the Tribal University of Modern Sciences for the merged districts, with campuses to be set up in all tribal areas. He also announced the construction of playgrounds at the tehsil level, the Safe City Project, and the creation of the Shaheed Arshad Sharif University of Investigative and Modern Journalism. In addition, he announced a Revival Plan for the development and restoration of Peshawar city.

He directed that the E-PAD system be integrated with the provincial E-Tendering system and instructed that a conceptual examination system be developed to replace rote learning. He emphasized strict implementation of the two-year transfer and posting policy, elimination of the recommendation culture, and complete transparency and merit in all administrative matters. He further said that he would make tough decisions to implement the party’s agenda and that all departments must comply accordingly.

He assured that the police will not face any shortage of funds or resources, will be equipped with modern weapons and technology, and that the sacrifices of police martyrs will always be remembered.

He prayed for the elevation of their ranks in the hereafter and patience for their families.

He also made it clear that there will be no political interference in police affairs, but added that the police must also ensure there are no public complaints against them.

The chief minister also proposed separate housing enclaves for police personnel and media representatives in provincial housing schemes. He directed that security previously provided to former chief ministers be restored to ensure their safety and respect.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025