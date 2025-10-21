Mother of BR staffer passes away

KARACHI: The mother of Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Turk, General Manager (IT) Business Recorder, passed away on Monday. Her Namaz-e-Janaza was offered after Isha prayers at Pakola Masjid, Soldier Bazar. She was laid to rest at Mawatch Goth Graveyard.

The management and staff of Business Recorder have expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the sad demise of Turk’s mother.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025