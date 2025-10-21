Maryam greets Hindu community on Diwali

LAHORE: Felicitating the Hindu community on ‘Diwali’ festival, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that a ‘special minority card’ had been launched for the people of minority communities in the province.

She added that under ‘Safe Punjab Vision’, Minority Virtual Police Stations are also being established across the province. She highlighted that the festival of Diwali promotes message of harmony and brotherhood.

She underscored that Pakistan is like a beautiful bouquet where people of different faiths live together with complete unity, harmony and fraternity.

