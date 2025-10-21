Large portion of population lives below poverty line: PA Speaker

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan on Monday said that Pakistan with a population of 250 million still faces significant socio-economic challenges as a large portion of its population lives below the poverty line, while 90 percent of rural villages lack basic sanitation facilities. He emphasized that industrial pollution and environmental degradation demand urgent attention and that practical steps must be taken to ensure clean air and sustainable development.

He was addressing the Annual General Meeting 2025 of the Kasur Chamber of Commerce & Industry The meeting was also attended by Minister of State Malik Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Provincial Minister for Education Rana Sikandar Hayat, Patron-in-Chief of the United Business Group (UBG) of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) SM Tanveer, FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh and others distinguished dignitaries.

The Speaker said that the business community serves as the backbone of the national economy. He noted that tax reforms and a reduction in energy tariffs have helped restore business confidence. With the formation of the current government, economic uncertainty has ended, the IMF agreements have been finalized and the economy is moving toward stability. He added that the time has come to achieve economic stability following political stability.

Ahmad Khan also said that war is never a solution to any problem. “We desire peace, but we are always prepared to defend our country,” The Speaker further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif are working tirelessly for development and reforms across the country and province.

Highlighting the need for proper utilization of national resources and funds, the Speaker said that improvement in the education sector is essential. “Currently, only 84 dollars are spent annually on a child’s education in Pakistan — an amount too low to ensure competitiveness at the international level,” he noted. He expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the FBR Chairman, urging that tax reforms be made more effective.

In conclusion, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that the industrial sector is the growth engine of the country. The government highly values the guidance and cooperation of industrialists to strengthen the national economy on sustainable foundations.

