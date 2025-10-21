BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
Punjab CM Maryam formally launches ‘Flood Rehabilitation Programme 2025’

Recorder Report Published October 21, 2025 Updated October 21, 2025 09:34am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif Monday formally launched Flood Rehabilitation Program 2025 in flood-affected areas across Punjab.

She visited the flood-hit areas of Depalpur, and inaugurated this programme by distributing Rs. 50,000 cash assistance along with ATM cards to every flood-affected family. In a remarkable show of efficiency and support, Rs. 960 million were disbursed to 500 flood victims in a single day in Tehsil Depalpur.

The CM directed to make flood victims sit at the forefront during the event, and joined them to show her complete solidarity and empathy for them.

She assured flood victims of expediting their home reconstruction process and directly inquired about their losses and the ongoing survey process.

In a touching moment, she personally assisted elderly women, Noor Bibi and Zainab Bibi through biometric process at the counter and handed them their Rs.50,000 cash and ATM cards. At Punjab Bank’s Flood Disbursement Camp site, flood victims were welcomed with meals, cold drinks, juices and sunshades for their comfort.

The Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing by the authorities concerned in Okara in which it was revealed that 73% of the damage assessment survey has been completed across the province, with the full completion expected very soon in coming weeks. They said that Punjab Bank ATM cards allow withdrawals up to Rs. 300,000 within 24 hours (Rs 100,000 per transaction), while other bank ATMs allow daily withdrawals of Rs 100,000. They also apprised her about details of devastating impact of flood in Okara district as 147 villages and 17,313 individuals were worst affected, 919 mud houses were completely destroyed while 655 were partially damaged.

They briefed further that 691 permanent houses were fully destroyed in floods, 365 were partially damaged due to floods in Rivers Sutlej and Ravi, 80,592 acres of agricultural land were badly affected besides a loss of two livestock. The CM was informed that flood survey in 45 villages of Tehsil Okara, 94 villages of Tehsil Depalpur and 8 villages of Tehsil Renala Khurd has been completed, adding that 71,033 flood victims have opened their accounts in Punjab Bank. They apprised that in 27 flood-affected districts, surveys are being conducted in 4,754 villages across 72 tehsils with 3,474 villages already surveyed. A total of 446,697 survey entries have been recorded.

The Chief Minister was apprised about overall provincial impact due to recent devastating floods across Punjab in which 1,217,347 acres of land and 131,309 houses were badly affected. 5,805 large animals and 2,097 sheep/goats were lost, and 231,791 entries have been verified by Deputy Commissioners, whereas 103,716 entries have been counter-checked and verified by NADRA, PLRA, and Livestock Department. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reaffirmed her government’s strong commitment to stand by flood victims during their time of need while ensuring transparent, swift and effective rehabilitation for all flood victims across Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif

