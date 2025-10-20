BML 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
BOP 39.41 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (9.99%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
CPHL 90.67 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.31%)
DCL 14.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.32%)
FCCL 57.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
FFL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.92%)
GCIL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.9%)
HUBC 220.87 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (1.31%)
KEL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.28%)
KOSM 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.56%)
MLCF 101.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.44%)
NBP 213.79 Increased By ▲ 8.41 (4.09%)
PAEL 57.55 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (4.01%)
PIAHCLA 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.83%)
PIBTL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (8.94%)
POWER 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (5.13%)
PPL 185.46 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (1.73%)
PREMA 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.28%)
PTC 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.96%)
SNGP 129.13 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (1.83%)
SSGC 40.49 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.72%)
TELE 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (8.33%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.04%)
TREET 30.44 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (7.37%)
TRG 73.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.5%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 17,481 Increased By 311.9 (1.82%)
BR30 56,066 Increased By 1220.3 (2.22%)
KSE100 166,243 Increased By 2436.7 (1.49%)
KSE30 50,887 Increased By 762.8 (1.52%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian economy not immune to global challenges, but resilient, central bank report says

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2025 07:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Flux in the global economy presents considerable challenges to the global macroeconomic outlook and the Indian economy is not immune, the central bank said in its monthly bulletin.

But the domestic economy has so far exhibited resilience, it said, adding that low inflation, strong corporate and banking balance sheets are contributing to this.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) earlier this month raised its forecast for growth in the Indian economy to 6.8% for the current year.

“The growth outlook remains resilient, supported by domestic drivers, despite uncertainties on the external front,” it said.

“Domestic structural reforms are helping to somewhat offset the drag on growth from the weakening external demand conditions.”

India says knock-on impact of US tariffs poses economic challenges

The report reiterated the Monetary Policy Committee’s view that current macroeconomic conditions have opened up policy space for further supporting growth.

India faces punitive tariffs on exports to the U.S., with President Donald Trump reiterating that these will stay in place unless New Delhi pares purchases of Russian oil.

High U.S. tariffs on India’s exports do not pose a major concern for the overall growth, the central bank’s monthly report said.

It said that merchandise trade remains resilient but pointed to a sharp decline in exports to the U.S. in September as the higher tariffs kicked in.

RBI indian economy Reserve Bank of India

Comments

200 characters

Indian economy not immune to global challenges, but resilient, central bank report says

Investors cheer Pak-Afghan ceasefire, KSE-100 surges over 2,400 points

Pakistan-Afghan peace hinges on Taliban halting incursions, defence chief says

Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

CM Afridi announces sweeping reforms to ensure transparency, uphold public mandate

Pakistan’s smartphone market remains a gold mine despite recent decline

SBP, IFC sign agreement to strengthen local currency lending in Pakistan

ATC orders to arrest Aleema Khan, produce before court on Wednesday

Govt to launch Womenpreneurship Platform to enhance female participation in SMEs

Pakistan’s cement maker to assemble Belarus tractors in Balochistan

Shan Masood leads from front as Pakistan make wasteful South Africa pay

Read more stories