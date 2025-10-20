AI advancement could uplift IT, economy to the next level, experts say

KARACHI: Experts believe that advancement in artificial intelligence (AI) across the country could uplift Pakistan’s IT industry and economy to the next level, provided that the government and private sector adopt an aggressive approach toward its implementation through effective policies and regulations in governance systems, business practices, and the export of services and products.

They appreciated the launch of an AI Hub by the Saudi-based telecommunications giant in collaboration with the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as a facilitator for strengthening bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence, including the development of data infrastructure and, most importantly, human capital.

Artificial intelligence could prove to be a game changer for Pakistan’s IT industry and economy, potentially elevating the country to the level of developed nations in innovation and technological progress, said Khushnood Aftab, Convener, IT Committee, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and CEO of Viper Group.

“Pakistan has missed opportunities in the past regarding IT exports, but now there is a golden chance for the country to grow and compete with advanced economies by developing human capital equipped with AI and high-tech skills,” he added.

The world is undergoing a rapid digital transformation, primarily driven by AI tools, applications, and solutions. Pakistan needs to move at the same pace, exploring opportunities not only in the software domain but also within the hardware ecosystem.

Aftab suggested that the government review its AI policy to attract investment in the country, either by incorporating a comprehensive hardware section into it or by introducing a specialised AI hardware policy in the near future.

Mehwish Salman Ali, Founder of ZahanatAI and CEO of Data Vault, emphasised that Pakistan must position itself as a global hub for artificial intelligence as the world transitions toward AI-powered economies.

She noted that Pakistan can no longer afford to delay AI adoption, especially when countries such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are investing billions in AI and data-driven industries.

Ali proposed that Pakistan establish itself as an AI-friendly investment destination by introducing 5–10-year tax exemptions for AI-based startups and technology investors, along with creating a $1 billion AI investment fund to support startups, fintech, and deep-tech ventures.

“With supportive policies, reduced import duties on essential technology, specialised electricity tariffs for AI industries, and effective collaboration between the government and private sector, particularly by simplifying business registration and minimising bureaucratic barriers for foreign AI investors, Pakistan has the potential to accelerate its progress toward becoming part of the trillion-dollar economy club,” she added.

In August 2025, the concerned ministry rolled out the first National Artificial Intelligence Policy, outlining a six-pillar framework focused on AI innovation, public awareness, secure systems, sectoral transformation, infrastructure, and international partnerships. The policy also aims to develop AI infrastructure, train one million people in relevant skills nationwide, and ensure the responsible and ethical use of AI in line with global standards.

Adnan Zaidi, Co-Chair of the AI Committee at PASHA and Member of the AI Task Force at the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MoITT), underscored the growing demand for AI developers in Pakistan to create and enhance indigenous AI tools, solutions, and applications across various socio-economic sectors.

He said Pakistan must develop its own AI products, solutions, and tools to keep user data secure within the country’s digital borders and to strengthen national data security.

“There are multiple IT companies in Pakistan developing AI tools and applications to meet the needs of various sectors; however, these companies should focus on specialisation and target specific industries such as healthcare, education, manufacturing, finance, and logistics to achieve excellence.”

In this regard, IT companies and academic institutions should collaborate to educate new graduates in the IT field and provide them with internship and job opportunities in relevant areas, Zaidi maintained.