BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BOP 38.85 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (8.43%)
CNERGY 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.22%)
DCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
DGKC 243.30 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (0.84%)
FCCL 57.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.67%)
HUBC 220.69 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.23%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.66%)
KOSM 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
LOTCHEM 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 101.90 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.93%)
NBP 211.25 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.86%)
PAEL 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.58%)
POWER 20.29 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.17%)
PPL 183.19 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.49%)
PREMA 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PRL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.69%)
SNGP 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.94%)
SSGC 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TREET 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.47%)
TRG 73.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.24%)
BR100 17,375 Increased By 205.8 (1.2%)
BR30 55,606 Increased By 759.9 (1.39%)
KSE100 165,543 Increased By 1736.9 (1.06%)
KSE30 50,637 Increased By 513.3 (1.02%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Chicago soybeans rise on US-China trade optimism; corn, wheat firm

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2025 11:52am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BEIJING: Chicago soybean futures rose on Monday, buoyed by renewed optimism over US-China trade talks after US President Donald Trump said he believed Beijing would agree to a soybean deal.

As of 0406 GMT, the most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.76% at $10.27-1/4 per bushel.

“Soybean futures are up marginally on some vague comments from Trump that he thinks he will strike a deal,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at IKON Commodities in Sydney.

“By now, most traders largely ignore these statements as the market has gotten used to the hot air with not substance.”

Trade talks between the US and China appeared to be back on track following weeks of fresh tariff threats and export restrictions, with Trump confirming last week that he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea in two weeks.

Corn rose 0.06% to $4.22-3/4 a bushel on reports of yield shortfalls that have raised doubts about the most recent government forecast, despite expectations for a record US corn crop.

“Corn is up on continued talk that US corn yields not quite as good as expected, and with the lack of USDA/WASDE reports the market dare not sell it off yet,” Houe said.

A US government shutdown has deprived the market of key data, including corn and soybean harvesting progress and updated yield estimates.

“However, we believe it is likely there will be a strong corn sell off when the harvest is in the final weeks, as the US will have to start moving a record crop regardless of the final crop number,” Houe said.

Wheat added 0.5% to $5.06-1/4 a bushel on bargain-buying, as low prices have drawn renewed buying interest from importers. But ample global supplies capped gains.

Soybeans

Comments

200 characters

Chicago soybeans rise on US-China trade optimism; corn, wheat firm

Bulls return to PSX as investors cheer Pak-Afghan ceasefire

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Wheat policy approved with Rs3,500/40kg support price

SBP, IFC sign agreement to strengthen local currency lending in Pakistan

Pakistan’s cement maker to assemble Belarus tractors in Balochistan

PM Shehbaz directs Power Division to frame policy for boosting industrial production

Pakistan, Afghanistan to ‘meet again next week’ to finalise ceasefire agreement’s details

Oil prices slip on concerns over US-China trade tensions

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

KE postpones AGM amid uncertainty over NEPRA’s rulings

Read more stories