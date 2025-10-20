Bangladesh issues tender to buy 50,000 tons rice, traders say

HAMBURG: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of rice, traders said on Monday. The deadline for submission of price offers is November 3.

The tender seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, which involve ship unloading costs for the seller, for shipment to the ports of Chittagong and Mongla.

The rice can come from worldwide origins except Israel and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.

Rice exporters protest exclusion from NAFSA board despite PM’s order

Bangladesh’s government has held a series of rice import tenders in recent months. Domestic rice prices in Bangladesh have remained high despite renewed imports and bumper harvests that increased local stocks.