BML 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BOP 38.85 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (8.43%)
CNERGY 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
CPHL 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.22%)
DCL 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
DGKC 243.30 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (0.84%)
FCCL 57.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 20.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
GCIL 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.67%)
HUBC 220.69 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.23%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.66%)
KOSM 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.83%)
LOTCHEM 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 101.90 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (0.93%)
NBP 211.25 Increased By ▲ 5.87 (2.86%)
PAEL 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.49%)
PIAHCLA 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 15.64 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.58%)
POWER 20.29 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.17%)
PPL 183.19 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.49%)
PREMA 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
PRL 36.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
PTC 37.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.69%)
SNGP 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.94%)
SSGC 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TELE 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.19%)
TPLP 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TREET 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.47%)
TRG 73.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
WTL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.24%)
BR100 17,375 Increased By 205.8 (1.2%)
BR30 55,606 Increased By 759.9 (1.39%)
KSE100 165,543 Increased By 1736.9 (1.06%)
KSE30 50,637 Increased By 513.3 (1.02%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bangladesh issues tender to buy 50,000 tons rice, traders say

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2025 11:49am

HAMBURG: Bangladesh’s state grains buyer has issued an international tender to purchase 50,000 metric tons of rice, traders said on Monday. The deadline for submission of price offers is November 3.

The tender seeks price offers for non-basmati parboiled rice in CIF liner out terms, which involve ship unloading costs for the seller, for shipment to the ports of Chittagong and Mongla.

The rice can come from worldwide origins except Israel and shipment is required 40 days after contract award.

Rice exporters protest exclusion from NAFSA board despite PM’s order

Bangladesh’s government has held a series of rice import tenders in recent months. Domestic rice prices in Bangladesh have remained high despite renewed imports and bumper harvests that increased local stocks.

Bangladesh Rice

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh issues tender to buy 50,000 tons rice, traders say

Bulls return to PSX as investors cheer Pak-Afghan ceasefire

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Wheat policy approved with Rs3,500/40kg support price

SBP, IFC sign agreement to strengthen local currency lending in Pakistan

Pakistan’s cement maker to assemble Belarus tractors in Balochistan

PM Shehbaz directs Power Division to frame policy for boosting industrial production

Pakistan, Afghanistan to ‘meet again next week’ to finalise ceasefire agreement’s details

Oil prices slip on concerns over US-China trade tensions

Gold price per tola falls Rs1,400 in Pakistan

KE postpones AGM amid uncertainty over NEPRA’s rulings

Read more stories