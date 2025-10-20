Rice exporters protest exclusion from NAFSA board despite PM’s order

KARACHI: The Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) has voiced strong concern over its exclusion from the recently constituted National Agritrade Food Safety Authority (NAFSA) board, despite clear directions from the Prime Minister for its inclusion.

REAP said the government’s failure to induct its representative on the NAFSA Board violates the spirit of the Prime Minister’s instructions and undermines fair stakeholder representation in a key national body responsible for overseeing food trade standards. NAFSA, recently established through an act of Parliament, has been tasked with ensuring that Pakistan’s food imports and exports comply with international sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) standards.

Under Clause 4(e) of the Act, the Board must include “one member from a plant-based trade association.”

According to REAP, Pakistan’s total plant-based exports stand at around USD 8 billion, of which REAP members contribute nearly USD 5.5 billion. This includes rice exports worth USD 3.5 billion, maize USD 1.25 billion, and sesame USD 0.75 billion. The association argued that these figures make it the most qualified body to represent the plant-based trade sector on the NAFSA Board.

REAP Chairman Faisal said that most SPS-related export challenges originate from rice shipments to sensitive markets such as the EU, the US, Australia, Russia, and Mexico. “Having REAP on the NAFSA Board would help ensure sustainable, result-oriented decisions that directly strengthen Pakistan’s export performance,” he added.

He recalled that the Prime Minister had explicitly directed in a meeting held in November 2024 that REAP’s representation on the Authority was “mandatory.” However, due to strained relations between REAP and the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR), the ministry allegedly ignored those directives and excluded the association from the Board.

“Any policy made in isolation and without input from relevant stakeholders will be detrimental to Pakistan’s export growth,” Faisal warned.

He urged the government to immediately rectify the situation and grant REAP its rightful nomination on the NAFSA Board, in line with the Prime Minister’s earlier directions.

