Qatar talks: Deal reached on ‘immediate ceasefire’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached a immediate ceasefire agreement following high-level negotiations held in Doha, Qatar, where both countries agreed to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Sunday.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Asif confirmed the breakthrough, stating that terrorist activities originating from Afghan territory into Pakistan would cease immediately. He emphasized the mutual commitment of both sides to uphold peace along the border.

A follow-up meeting is scheduled for October 25 in Istanbul, Türkiye, where delegations from both nations will engage in further discussions to address remaining issues and finalize a monitoring mechanism.

The Defence Minister expressed gratitude to Qatar and Türkiye for their key roles in mediating the talks, describing them as “brotherly nations” whose efforts were instrumental in achieving the agreement.

Amid heightened tensions along the Pak-Afghan border, the Pakistani delegation was led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and included the National Security Adviser and ISI Chief Lt. General Asim Malik. Afghanistan’s Acting Defence Minister Mullah Yaqoob Mujahid and Intelligence Chief Maulvi Abdul Haq Wasiq represented the Taliban government.

Welcoming the development, Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar described the agreement as “a step in the right direction.” In a post on X, Dar said: “We look forward to the establishment of a concrete and verifiable monitoring mechanism in the next meeting to be hosted by Türkiye, to address the menace of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil towards Pakistan. All efforts must be directed at preventing any further loss of lives.”

The Taliban government also confirmed the agreement through a statement issued by spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid. He stated that negotiations between representatives of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, held in Qatar, concluded with the signing of a bilateral agreement.

He said that it has been decided that neither country will undertake any hostile actions against the other, nor will they support groups carrying out attacks against the government of Pakistan.

Both sides will refrain from targeting each other’s security forces, civilians, or critical infrastructure. In the future, a mechanism will be established, under the mediation of intermediary countries, to review bilateral claims and ensure the effective implementation of this agreement, the statement said.

According to Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the negotiations were mediated by both Qatar and Türkiye.

The ministry stated that the talks led to an immediate ceasefire agreement and outlined the creation of mechanisms to promote lasting peace and stability. Follow-up meetings are planned to sustain the ceasefire and verify compliance by both sides.

Tensions had escalated sharply on October 11 when Afghan forces launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistani border posts, sparking a series of clashes that left 23 Pakistani soldiers martyred and over 200 Taliban and affiliated militants dead, according to the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Pakistan military responded with precision strikes inside Afghanistan’s Kandahar province and Kabul, targeting militant camps and border positions, while urging Kabul to act against terrorist groups operating from its soil.

Afghanistan claimed it carried out the border attack as a “retaliatory” measure, accusing Islamabad of conducting airstrikes on October 9. The two sides afterward agreed on a 48-hour ceasefire and to hold dialogue during that break.

