First round of Pak-Afghan talks ends in Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan concluded the first round of talks in Qatar to de-escalate tension, following a week of fierce cross-border clashes, diplomatic and security sources said on Saturday.

According to sources, the first round lasted more than five hours. The second round of discussions will be held on Sunday (Oct 19) morning in Doha. Both sides presented their concerns amid the presence of Qatari officials, sources added.

Pakistan raised serious concerns regarding continued cross-border militancy, claiming that defunct outfits like TTP and the Hafiz Gul Bahadur group operate from Afghan soil and are involved in attacks inside Pakistan. It was learnt reliably that besides terrorism, TTP militants are also involved in extortion from Afghan soil.

Afghan officials, however, denied state involvement, saying these fighters act independently and are not supported or financed by the Afghan Taliban. They also claimed that the TTP and other groups are present inside Pakistan and that action has been taken against certain elements based on Pakistani complaints.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Saturday that a high-level delegation from Pakistan, led by Minister of Defence, Khawja Asif, departed for Doha to hold discussions with representatives of the Afghan Taliban. “The talks will focus on immediate measures to end cross-border terrorism against Pakistan emanating from Afghanistan and restore peace and stability along the Pak-Afghan border,” a statement issued by MOFA spokesperson said.

Pakistan does not seek escalation but urges the Afghan Taliban authorities to honour their commitments to the international community and address Pakistan’s legitimate security concerns by taking verifiable action against terrorist entities, including the Fitnatul Khawarij Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (FAK/TTP) and Fitnatul Hindustan Baloch Liberation Army (FAH/BLA).

Pakistan appreciates the mediation efforts of Qatar and hopes these discussions are going to contribute to peace and stability in the region.

Qatari Intelligence Chief, Abdullah Muhammad Bin Abdul Khalifa, hosted the crucial dialogue between the high-level delegations of Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban. A delegation from Afghanistan, led by Defence Minister Maulvi Yaqoob Mujahid, has participated in talks. Senior Pakistani and Afghan security/intelligence officials were also present in the extensive discussion. Sources revealed that Pakistan’s National Security Advisor (NSA) and the ISI Chief, Lt. General Asim Malik, accompanied the Defence Minister.

Both Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed on Friday to extend the 48-hour truce till the conclusion of the Doha talks. The two countries had decided to hold a ceasefire till 6 pm on Friday.

