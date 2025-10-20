BML 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
JF-17 squad joins Indus Shield Alpha air drills in Azerbaijan

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2025 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent, consists of advanced JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets, has arrived in Azerbaijan to take part in the bilateral aerial combat exercise Indus Shield Alpha.

According to an official statement, the deployment included both air and ground crew and showcased a remarkable display of operational capability. The PAF fighter jets completed a non-stop journey from Pakistan to Azerbaijan, successfully executing in-flight air-to-air refuelling using the PAF’s own IL-78 aerial refuelling aircraft.

The complex mid-air refuelling operation, conducted with precision, underscored the long-range deployment capabilities of the JF-17 Block-III and demonstrated the high level of training and professionalism of PAF aircrews.

Exercise Indus Shield Alpha aims to enhance mutual understanding, tactical coordination and interoperability between the two brotherly Air Forces. The exercise will focus on modern aerial warfare tactics, joint mission planning and execution in an environment shaped by rapid technological advancements and evolving airpower dynamics.

It will also serve as a vital platform to exchange operational insights and strengthen collaborative responses to emerging aerial defence challenges.

The participation of Pakistan Air Force contingent in Exercise Indus Shield Alpha reaffirms PAF’s enduring commitment to regional stability and global military cooperation. It also demonstrates PAF’s unwavering resolve to continuously evolve and adapt to the demands of contemporary warfare, while maintaining its tradition of excellence in every domain of air operations.

