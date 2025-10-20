ISPR releases new song

LAHORE: The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday released a new song titled “Qaum kay Shaheedo Tumhen Salam” (Salute to the Martyrs of the Nation).

In this powerful national anthem, the ISPR paid a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the homeland. Through this song, the entire nation honors and salutes those who sacrificed everything for the survival of our beloved country and the eradication of terrorism.

The stories of these brave souls who gave their lives for the nation remain alive in the hearts of all Pakistanis. The song also pays homage to the martyrdom of innocent children and women, acknowledging their tragic sacrifices.