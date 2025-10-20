BML 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
BOP 37.65 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (5.08%)
CNERGY 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
CPHL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.12%)
DCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
DGKC 242.25 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.41%)
FCCL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.05%)
FFL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
GCIL 31.27 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.45%)
HUBC 220.25 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (1.03%)
KEL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.25%)
KOSM 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.21%)
LOTCHEM 27.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 101.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.3%)
NBP 209.44 Increased By ▲ 4.06 (1.98%)
PAEL 55.83 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.9%)
PIAHCLA 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.7%)
PIBTL 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
POWER 19.42 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.62%)
PPL 184.35 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.12%)
PREMA 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.31%)
PRL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.53%)
PTC 37.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
SNGP 128.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.94%)
SSGC 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
TELE 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.94%)
TRG 73.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.42%)
WTL 2.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 165,006 Increased By 561.6 (0.34%)
KSE30 50,514 Increased By 47.3 (0.09%)
ISPR releases new song

APP Published 20 Oct, 2025 05:50am

LAHORE: The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday released a new song titled “Qaum kay Shaheedo Tumhen Salam” (Salute to the Martyrs of the Nation).

In this powerful national anthem, the ISPR paid a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the homeland. Through this song, the entire nation honors and salutes those who sacrificed everything for the survival of our beloved country and the eradication of terrorism.

The stories of these brave souls who gave their lives for the nation remain alive in the hearts of all Pakistanis. The song also pays homage to the martyrdom of innocent children and women, acknowledging their tragic sacrifices.

ISPR

