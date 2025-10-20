BML 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
PPP gives Centre one-month deadline to fulfil promises

INP Published 20 Oct, 2025 05:50am

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has given a deadline of one month to the federal government for compliance of its promises, Senator Sherry Rehman told media after a meeting of the party’s central executive committee (CEC).

Talking to media alongside with Nadeem Afzal Chan and Sharjeel Memon, after the PPP CEC session on Saturday Sherry Rehman said that the PPP has played a pivotal role in formation of the government and legislation in the Parliament. “We were thinking that as an ally our views will be given heed. The party has decided that a session of the CEC will be convened after one month, we will see how many promises made with us fulfilled and will announce our next step,” she said.

“It is not any personal issue, we are talking about the people’s problems,” Nadeem Afzal Chan said. “The prime minister has asked for time, so we have given it”, he said.

Sharjeel Memon said that the PPP is not competing in a race for offices, neither involved in fighting. “It is a ceasefire; we are not issuing statements in opposition. However, we persist over our principled stance and will not compromise over it.”

Talking to media PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Saturday that his party raises its objections over issues with the federal government. He said the issues of Karachi’s development schemes and the water issue should be resolved according to the constitution and the 18th Amendment.

“We will be pleased if the prime minister wants further work in Sindh,” he said. “The party’s central executive committee meeting will discuss the political situation. I have met the prime minister and will also share it in the meeting,” Bilawal said.

