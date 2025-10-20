BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
Speaker summons KP PA session today

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2025 05:50am

PESHAWAR: Speaker Babar Saleem Swati has convened the KP Assembly session on Monday (today) at 2 pm. The decision follows a meeting between the speaker and chief minister at Speaker House, Peshawar, during which the province’s political and parliamentary situation was discussed.

KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi met with Speaker of the Provincial Assembly Babar Saleem Swati at Speaker House, Peshawar.

The meeting involved a detailed discussion on the current political situation and parliamentary matters of the province. The chief minister proposed convening assembly session, and the speaker, after consultation, agreed to summon the session. In this regard, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat has issued an official notification, clearly specifying the time and agenda of the session.

Comments

