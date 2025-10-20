BML 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.67%)
President greets Hindu community on Diwali

APP Published 20 Oct, 2025 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the Hindu community in Pakistan and abroad on the joyous occasion of Diwali.

In a message on the occasion of Diwali, he said, “As our Hindu citizens and millions around the world celebrate Diwali, this festival reminds us of the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.”

He said, “The celebration of Diwali reminds us of the universal values of peace, compassion and harmony that are shared across faiths. These values are at the heart of our national life and reflect the principles of mutual respect and coexistence that Islam itself upholds.”

“The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights and complete freedom of religion to all citizens, reaffirming our commitment to a society where people of every faith live together in dignity and mutual respect,” he added.

The President said, “Our founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a Pakistan where minorities would enjoy equal rights and opportunities and where every citizen could freely practice their religion. The Hindu community has been an integral part of our social, cultural, and economic fabric since the country’s inception. Their contributions in education, commerce, and public service have enriched our shared national life.”

