Opinion Print 2025-10-20

‘Trump’s gamble’

Qamar Bashir Published 20 Oct, 2025 05:50am

This is apropos several letters to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper in recent days. The trade war with China is not an isolated clash. Its consequences ripple across the global economy.

Supply chains are disrupted, investment flows redirected, and markets destabilized. For consumers worldwide, the fallout means higher prices and increased uncertainty. For businesses, it means recalibrating strategies and bearing new risks. A conflict between the world’s two largest economies cannot be contained—it reverberates in every corner of the globe.

The path forward demands wisdom, not bravado. Tariffs, coercion, and military posturing cannot secure a sustainable future. Only dialogue can. The United States and China, as the central pillars of the global economy, must find common ground. A balanced agreement that delivers tangible benefits to both peoples would not only stabilize relations but also reassure a world rattled by their rivalry. Cooperation would send a signal of stability, confidence, and hope—qualities the global economy sorely needs.

The stakes could not be higher. Confrontation risks undermining prosperity, fueling unrest, and deepening global fractures. Cooperation offers the chance to channel competition into progress, ensuring that innovation, trade, and development serve people everywhere. In the end, the choice is stark: a spiral of tariffs and tensions that punish the many, or a diplomatic breakthrough that uplifts all. For the sake of Americans, Chinese, and citizens across the world, one hopes that reason prevails before it is too late.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

US US President Donald Trump global economy US tariffs US China trade war

