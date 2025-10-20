BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
BOP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.02%)
CNERGY 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.73%)
DCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.36%)
DGKC 241.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.19%)
FCCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
FFL 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 218.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.52%)
KEL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.16%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.54%)
NBP 205.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-1.62%)
PAEL 55.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.17%)
PPL 182.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.05%)
PREMA 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.5%)
PRL 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 126.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.21%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.62%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.86%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
TRG 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.37%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-20

FTSE 100 slides to two-week low as banks weigh

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2025 05:50am

LONDON: London’s benchmark index hit a two-week low on Friday, weighed down by losses in heavyweight lenders that joined a global selloff in financial stocks on concerns over the health of US regional banks.

The benchmark FTSE 100 ended down 0.9 percent at 9,353 points. Though off its session lows, the index still concluded its second consecutive week in the red.

The domestically focused FTSE 250 dropped 1 percent to 21,783, barely changed for the week.

The banks index shed 3.1 percent. HSBC, Barclays and Standard Chartered fell 3 percent, 5.4 percent and 3.2 percent respectively.

Concern about credit quality in US regional banks rippled through markets on Friday, reviving memories of the crisis of confidence that shook sentiment just over two years ago.

Wall Street’s losses were contained after US President Donald Trump said his proposed 100 percent tariff on goods from China would not be sustainable, easing investor nerves after tensions flared between the two sides over Beijing’s move to tighten control over rare earth exports.

Britain’s economy returned to growth in August, data on Thursday showed. Separately, the International Monetary Fund this week said Britain’s economy is on course for the second-fastest growth among the Group of Seven nations in 2025 after the United States.

Defensive sectors were among those in positive territory with personal goods, beverages, personal care, drug & grocery and utilities , reflecting the cautious mood among investors.

The aerospace and defense index dropped 3.5 percent, tracking losses in European counterparts.

Among other movers, precious metal miner Fresnillo slumped 11 percent as gold and platinum prices tumbled.

FTSE

Comments

200 characters

FTSE 100 slides to two-week low as banks weigh

Wheat policy approved with Rs3,500/40kg support price

Aurangzeb briefs ADCB on Panda Bond launch, GMTN update

Oil prices slip on concerns over US-China trade tensions

Israel says ceasefire and aid to resume after airstrikes kill 26 in Gaza

Qatar talks: Deal reached on ‘immediate ceasefire’

Pakistan’s first-ever hyperspectral satellite launched

CDWP approves 12 projects across ‘critical’ sectors

Smuggled Indian gutka, betel nuts cause Rs100bn annual loss

Insurance companies: SECP issues new ‘Published Financial Statements’

FBR has failed to implement ATIR order

Read more stories