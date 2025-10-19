BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
Govt approves Wheat Policy 2025-26, pledges fair price for farmers: PMO

  • Govts to "acquire" strategic reserves of 6.2mn tons from wheat crop at Rs3,500/ maund
BR Web Desk Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 07:51pm

The government has approved the Wheat Policy 2025-26 following a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the PM Office said on Sunday.

The meeting held a day ago was attended by the chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Gilgit-Baltistan, the representative of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister, the prime minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and other relevant stakeholders.

PM Shehbaz stated that Pakistan was an agricultural economy, and the wheat crop was of key importance. He noted that wheat was not only the staple food for the people but also the largest source of income for the country’s farmers.

The prime minister acknowledged the difficulties faced by the farming community, emphasising that farmers were the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and that every possible effort was being made for their welfare and betterment.

Wheat cultivation: Rs55.9bn to be spent on farmers: Sharjeel

“The federal government conducted a detailed consultative process with all stakeholders, including provincial governments and farmer organisations, before announcing the consensus-based national Wheat Policy 2025-26,” he stated, adding the policy aimed to ensure farmers’ profitability while also protecting public interests. The premier also appreciated the provincial governments for extending their cooperation in this regard.

He expressed hope that the policy would promote agricultural development, increase farmers’ income, and play a vital role in ensuring food security for the Pakistani populace.

Following the discussion, the meeting was briefed on the policy’s key features. Under the new strategy, the federal and provincial governments will acquire strategic reserves of about 6.2 million tons from the 2025-26 wheat crop. Procurement will be carried out at Rs3,500 per maund (40 kg), which is consistent with the international import price of wheat, an action designed to ensure fair price and profit for farmers while maintaining market competitiveness, the PMO said.

Wheat: a crisis that begs reform

“Furthermore, to ensure the consistent availability of wheat across Pakistan, the policy states that there will be no restrictions on the inter-provincial movement of the commodity,” the handout read.

To oversee and harmonise policy implementation, a national committee for wheat monitoring would be established, chaired by the federal minister for national food security, and comprising representatives from all provinces. This committee will meet weekly and report directly to the prime minister, the PM Office said.

Govt approves Wheat Policy 2025-26, pledges fair price for farmers: PMO

