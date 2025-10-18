Wheat cultivation: Rs55.9bn to be spent on farmers: Sharjeel

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister and Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that the Sindh government will spend Rs 55.9 billion on farmers under the Benazir Hari Card Programme to promote wheat cultivation.

He said that in the first phase, four lakh farmers are being included in the programme, and financial assistance will be provided for 2.26 million acres of land.

In a statement, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that 50,000 Benazir Hari Cards would be issued through Sindh Bank in the last week of this month. Registration for the cards has already started. Farmers who already possess Benazir Hari Cards have been asked to complete their registration, while those without the Benazir Hari Cards can register by showing their CNIC or land record.

He said that complete transparency would be ensured through biometric verification, while land records would also be verified through a digital system. Under the Wheat Growers Programme, priority is being given to farmers owning between one and 25 acres of land. Farmers are being provided one bag of DAP and two bags of urea fertiliser for wheat cultivation.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government was encouraging farmers to cultivate wheat to increase production, which would bring prosperity and help achieve self-sufficiency in the country.

He added that the decision would effectively support small farmers, as the initiative aimed not only to provide financial assistance but also to make them self-sufficient in a dignified manner. In the next phase, the Sindh government would issue Benazir Hari Cards to millions of additional farmers to extend the benefits of the programme.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025