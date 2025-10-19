Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire after Doha talks

Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached an agreement on an immediate ceasefire following marathon negotiations in Doha, where both sides pledged to respect each other’s sovereignty and continue dialogue later this month, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Sunday.

The 13-hour talks, hosted by Qatar with Turkiye acting as mediator, aimed to ease escalating tensions along the Pak-Afghan border.

A high-level Pakistani delegation, led by Asif, travelled to Doha on Saturday to hold discussions with Afghan Taliban officials amid days of cross-border clashes and Pakistani strikes on Gul Bahadur group camps inside Afghanistan.

In a post on X, the defence minister announced that “a ceasefire agreement has been finalised,” adding that terrorist attacks from Afghan soil on Pakistan “will cease immediately.”

He said both countries had agreed to respect each other’s territorial integrity and would hold another round of talks in Istanbul on October 25 to discuss the matter in detail.

“We are sincerely grateful to both brotherly countries, Qatar and Turkiye,” Asif added.

First round of Pak-Afghan talks ends in Qatar

Pakistan Television (PTV) News, quoting the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also confirmed the development. It reported that the two countries had agreed not only on a ceasefire but also on the creation of a “permanent mechanism for bilateral peace and stability.”

The Qatari statement said follow-up meetings would be held in the coming days to ensure the implementation and continuity of the agreement, which it described as vital for promoting security and stability in both countries.

On Saturday, as negotiations were underway, Pakistan reiterated that it did not seek escalation with Afghanistan but urged the Taliban authorities to fulfil their commitments to the international community.

Islamabad also called on Kabul to take verifiable action against terrorist groups operating from its soil, according to a Foreign Office statement.

“Pakistan appreciates the mediation efforts of Qatar and hopes these discussions contribute to peace and stability in the region,” the FO said.