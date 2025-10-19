BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
BOP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.02%)
CNERGY 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.73%)
DCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.36%)
DGKC 241.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.19%)
FCCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
FFL 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 218.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.52%)
KEL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.16%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.54%)
NBP 205.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-1.62%)
PAEL 55.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.17%)
PPL 182.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.05%)
PREMA 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.5%)
PRL 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 126.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.21%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.62%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.86%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
TRG 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.37%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire after Doha talks

  • Qatari statement says follow-up meetings would be held in coming days to ensure implementation and continuity of the agreement
BR Web Desk Published October 19, 2025 Updated October 19, 2025 09:30am

Pakistan and Afghanistan have reached an agreement on an immediate ceasefire following marathon negotiations in Doha, where both sides pledged to respect each other’s sovereignty and continue dialogue later this month, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Sunday.

The 13-hour talks, hosted by Qatar with Turkiye acting as mediator, aimed to ease escalating tensions along the Pak-Afghan border.

A high-level Pakistani delegation, led by Asif, travelled to Doha on Saturday to hold discussions with Afghan Taliban officials amid days of cross-border clashes and Pakistani strikes on Gul Bahadur group camps inside Afghanistan.

In a post on X, the defence minister announced that “a ceasefire agreement has been finalised,” adding that terrorist attacks from Afghan soil on Pakistan “will cease immediately.”

He said both countries had agreed to respect each other’s territorial integrity and would hold another round of talks in Istanbul on October 25 to discuss the matter in detail.

“We are sincerely grateful to both brotherly countries, Qatar and Turkiye,” Asif added.

First round of Pak-Afghan talks ends in Qatar

Pakistan Television (PTV) News, quoting the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also confirmed the development. It reported that the two countries had agreed not only on a ceasefire but also on the creation of a “permanent mechanism for bilateral peace and stability.”

The Qatari statement said follow-up meetings would be held in the coming days to ensure the implementation and continuity of the agreement, which it described as vital for promoting security and stability in both countries.

On Saturday, as negotiations were underway, Pakistan reiterated that it did not seek escalation with Afghanistan but urged the Taliban authorities to fulfil their commitments to the international community.

Islamabad also called on Kabul to take verifiable action against terrorist groups operating from its soil, according to a Foreign Office statement.

“Pakistan appreciates the mediation efforts of Qatar and hopes these discussions contribute to peace and stability in the region,” the FO said.

Qatar Pakistan Afghanistan tensions Pakistan Afghanistan ceasefire Pakistan Afghanistan war

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire after Doha talks

PM optimistic about growth prospects

First round of Pak-Afghan talks ends in Qatar

No room for war in N-environment, says COAS

Amended CoC for judges approved: SJC decides to proceed with three complaints

PPIB grants NoC to PPA of EPQL

Reform activities delayed: WB rates KWSSIP’s progress as ‘fairly unsatisfactory’

AMLA 2010: No action against jewellers sans SOP, FTO tells FBR

Pak-Saudi digital collaboration GO AI Hub launched

Infrastructure cess: OMAP lodges protest against Sindh govt decision

Read more stories