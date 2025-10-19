BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
Former senator Mushtaq Ahmed joins TTAP

NNI Published 19 Oct, 2025 03:35am
Photo: X/@MIshaqDar50
Photo: X/@MIshaqDar50

ISLAMABAD: A senior politician, former senator Mushtaq Ahmed, who was set free from Israeli captivity, and later bade adieu to Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), has now joined a movement, Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP).

The politician and former senator, Mushtaq Ahmed, who left the JI after his arrival in the country following his release from Israeli prison a few days ago, has not limited himself to a single party as he joined the Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan, which is a political movement comprising six parties established for safeguarding the constitution.

Mushtaq Ahmed called on TTAP Chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Allama Nasir Abbas on Saturday, where the country’s overall existing political situation and the supremacy of law and the constitution were discussed.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad departs for Pakistan

A formal announcement will be made soon regarding the inclusion of Mushtaq Ahmed in TTAP. It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition party alliance TTAP was formed in April this year.

The alliance includes the biggest opposition party PTI, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP), Balochistan National Party (BNP-M), Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), and Majlis-e-Wahdat-ul-Musleemeen (MWM), while seasoned politician and chief of PKMAP, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, is heading the alliance.

TTAP senator Mushtaq Ahmed

Comments

Comments are closed.

