Senator Mushtaq Ahmad departs for Pakistan

Pakistan’s Embassy in Jordan said on Thursday that former Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad who was detained by Israel last week after it intercepted a flotilla of boats carrying aid for Gaza, had safely departed for Pakistan.

In a post, the embassy said that in accordance with the instructions of Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan Ishaq Dar, the Embassy of Pakistan in Amman “ensured all necessary arrangements were made for his safe and smooth departure”.

Moreover, FM Dar also spoke with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Jordan, Ayman Safadi.

As per the Foreign Office (FO), Dar thanked Jordan for its assistance in enabling the return of the former senator.

“Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening Pakistan–Jordan relations through continued high-level engagement and cooperation for regional peace and stability.”

The JI leader was part of the flotilla, which set sail in late August, marking the latest attempt by rights activists to challenge the Israeli blockade of the territory where Israel has been waging a massive offensive.

In Israel’s military aggression in Gaza, more than 66,000 Palestinians have been killed, including a large number of women and children.

Israel had detained more than 450 activists, most of whom have been deported, participating in the flotilla seeking to break the Israeli siege of Gaza.

Dogs released on us: Mushtaq

In a video statement from Amman, Mushtaq said he had reached Jordan along with his 150 companions. “We were released after detention of 5 to 6 days at the infamous Israeli jail in the Negev desert. We were shackled, blindfolded and handcuffed, dogs were released on us, and guns were pointed at our heads. We were subjected to the cruellest torture. We observed a hunger strike for three days for our demands to be met,” he said.

The former parliamentarian said they were deprived of access to anything, including air and medication.

“Alhamdulillah, we have been released, and the struggle for Palestine’s freedom will continue. We will break this siege and go again and again for that,” he vowed.

Mushtaq said he, along with others, would try to protect Gaza and bring the culprits committing the genocide to justice. “Resistance will continue from the Adiala jail to Israeli jails. We will continue to strive for Palestine’s freedom. I will soon return to Pakistan and tell you details of our journey and the conditions of Israeli prisons. But our struggle will continue till the liberation of Al-Aqsa, Palestine and till the end of Israel.”