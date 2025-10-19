BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
BOP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.02%)
CNERGY 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.73%)
DCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.36%)
DGKC 241.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.19%)
FCCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
FFL 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 218.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.52%)
KEL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.16%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.54%)
NBP 205.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-1.62%)
PAEL 55.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.17%)
PPL 182.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.05%)
PREMA 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.5%)
PRL 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 126.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.21%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.62%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.86%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
TRG 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.37%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-19

Alleged personal publicity: PTI leader approaches LHC against Shehbaz, Maryam

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2025 03:35am

LAHORE: A PTI leader Aliya Hamza Malik has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the alleged personal publicity of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz using public resources.

The petitioner through her counsel accused the two leaders of misusing public resources for personal and political promotion in violation of Articles 9, 14, and 25 of the Constitution.

The evidence annexed with the petition include CT scan forms bearing picture of the chief minister, party flags hoisted at public schools, relief bags for flood victims displaying pictures of political leaders and government advertisements featuring names and symbols of specific parties and individuals.

Rural women backbone of thriving Punjab: Maryam

The petition has been filed in an already pending writ petition of Ms Malik who approached the court to uphold fair use of public money.

She asked the court to direct the government departments to disclose all related details of use of public funds for political promotion and to prevent misuse of public resources in the future.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif Lahore High Court Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Aliya Hamza Malik

Comments

200 characters

Alleged personal publicity: PTI leader approaches LHC against Shehbaz, Maryam

First round of Pak-Afghan talks ends in Qatar

No room for war in N-environment, says COAS

Amended CoC for judges approved: SJC decides to proceed with three complaints

PPIB grants NoC to PPA of EPQL

Reform activities delayed: WB rates KWSSIP’s progress as ‘fairly unsatisfactory’

AMLA 2010: No action against jewellers sans SOP, FTO tells FBR

Pak-Saudi digital collaboration GO AI Hub launched

Infrastructure cess: OMAP lodges protest against Sindh govt decision

Recognising Israel before Palestine liberation betrayal of Muslim world: PTI

End solvent mixing in POL items: Acting strictly under govt’s legal mandate: Ogra

Read more stories