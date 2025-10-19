Alleged personal publicity: PTI leader approaches LHC against Shehbaz, Maryam

LAHORE: A PTI leader Aliya Hamza Malik has approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the alleged personal publicity of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz using public resources.

The petitioner through her counsel accused the two leaders of misusing public resources for personal and political promotion in violation of Articles 9, 14, and 25 of the Constitution.

The evidence annexed with the petition include CT scan forms bearing picture of the chief minister, party flags hoisted at public schools, relief bags for flood victims displaying pictures of political leaders and government advertisements featuring names and symbols of specific parties and individuals.

The petition has been filed in an already pending writ petition of Ms Malik who approached the court to uphold fair use of public money.

She asked the court to direct the government departments to disclose all related details of use of public funds for political promotion and to prevent misuse of public resources in the future.

