Rural women backbone of thriving Punjab: Maryam

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid rich tribute to resilience, compassion, sense of responsibility and selfless sacrifice of rural women, calling them a true backbone of a thriving Punjab.

In her message on the eve of International Day of Rural Women, the CM emphasised that primary purpose to celebrate this day is to recognize and celebrate tireless efforts and contributions of women living in rural areas across Punjab. She noted, “It is the dedication of rural women that keeps Punjab’s fields flourishing, homes running and its economy stable. A rural woman is not just a hardworking individual but a vital partner in the uplift of every sector in Punjab.”

The Chief Minister reaffirmed her commitment to ensure protection and empowerment of women across Punjab. She noted, “Safety of every woman, including rural women is my red line.” She added that she envisions rural women not merely as farmers, but as decision-makers and policy-makers for economic growth in the country.

The CM underscored that a strong, self-reliant and prosperous Punjab cannot be built without active participation of rural women. She highlighted that Punjab government has launched several new initiatives aimed specifically at empowering rural women. These initiatives include access to Kisan Cards, Livestock Cards, Himat Cards, and upgradation of all Basic Health Units (BHUs) across Punjab, provision of interest-free loans, laptops, educational scholarships, livestock distribution for self-employment and launch of skill development programs to equip rural women with modern skills.

She added further that Virtual Police Stations have been established in the province to ensure protection of women’s rights across all segments of society. She concluded by advocating her government’s resolve to integrate rural women into the journey of Punjab’s progress, uplift, empowerment, and prosperity.

