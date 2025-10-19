Prices of essential kitchen items show declining trend

ISLAMABAD: The prices of most of the essential kitchen items have witnessed a declining trend after the reopening of supply routes, which were closed the previous week by the authorities owing to violent protests of a religious group, revealed by a survey conducted by Business Recorder.

However, the survey observed that the transporters have not passed on the benefits of the reduction in petrol and diesel prices, as good transporters as well as public service transporters are charging the consumers the old fares.

Ghee/cooking oil prices witnessed a decline as the price of B-grade ghee/oil went down from Rs6,700 to Rs6,350 per carton of 16 packs in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold at Rs420 against Rs430 per pack of 900 grams, while the prices best quality cooking oil/ghee brands such as Dalda ghee in wholesale market went down from Rs2,800 to Rs2,700 per 5kg tin which in retail are being sold at Rs2,850 against Rs3,000 per 5-litre bottle.

No changes were witnessed in the prices of branded spices such as Shan, National, and others, which are available at Rs150 per 39-gram pack and sachet pack at Rs70.

The prices of the various varieties of rice went down as the best quality basmati in wholesale market went up from Rs14,500 to Rs14,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs400 against Rs420 per kg, normal quality Basmati from Rs13,500 to Rs13,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs360 against Rs380 per kg, and broken Basmati from Rs10,500 to Rs10,000 per 40kg bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs280 against Rs300 per kg.

Wheat flour prices witnessed an increasing trend as the best quality wheat flour ex-mill price of a 15kg bag went up from Rs1,680 to Rs1,800, which in retail is being sold at Rs1,850 against Rs1,750 per 15 kg bag. The tandoor owners have also kept the price of Roti, Naan, and Paratha unchanged. Roti is priced at Rs20, Naan at Rs23-25, and Paratha at Rs60. No fluctuation was witnessed in bakery and confectionery item prices, as normal-sized bread is available at Rs140, and small-sized bread at Rs100/110.

The prices of cooked food items remained stable, as a cooked dal/vegetable plate at a normal hotel is available at Rs320, a cooked beef plate at Rs550, a cooked chicken plate at Rs500, cooked mutton at Rs750, and naan/roti is being sold at Rs25/30.

No significant changes were witnessed in sugar prices, which in the open market remained stable at Rs9,150 per 50kg bag. In comparison, officially, the government has fixed the commodity price at Rs8,600 per 50 kg bag, which is only available for license holder retailers, while non-license holder retailers are purchasing the commodity from the open market at higher rates and selling at Rs190/200 per kg, against Rs172 per kg fixed by the government.

The survey observed a reduction in chicken prices, which went down from Rs13,500 to Rs11,600 per 40kg in the wholesale market, and in retail, it is being sold at Rs310-320 against Rs360 per, while chicken meat is available in the range of Rs500-600 against Rs600-650. According to traders, egg prices remained stable in the wholesale market, which was sold at Rs9,000 per carton of 30 dozen. In retail, eggs are being sold in the range of Rs300-330 per dozen.

Mutton and beef prices remained stable as normal quality mutton is available at Rs2,400 per kg. The best quality mutton is being sold in the range of Rs2,700-2,8000 per kg, normal quality boneless beef is available at Rs1,500 per kg, and normal mixed beef at Rs1,300 per kg. Various varieties of fish are available in the range of Rs600 to Rs1000 per kg.

No changes were witnessed in tea prices, as Lipton Yellow Label is available at Rs2,200 per 900-gram pack and Islamabad Tea is available at Rs1,800 per kg; normal quality turmeric powder price in wholesale went up from Rs550 to Rs700 per kg, which retailers are selling at Rs1,000 against Rs800 per kg. The normal quality red chilli powder price remained stable at Rs550 per kg, which retailers are selling at Rs800 per kg.

Pulse prices remained stable as maash pulse is available at Rs500 per kg, gram pulse at Rs300 per kg, whole gram pulse at Rs300 per kg, various varieties of bean lentils in the range of Rs430-520 per kg, moong pulse at Rs350 per kg, and masoor pulse at Rs280 per kg.

Prices of packed milk brands Milk-Pak, Olpers, and others per litre pack remained stable at Rs3800-4000 per carton, while in retail, 250ml packed milk is being sold at Rs100 per 250ml. Similarly, the litre pack is sold at Rs360 per litre. Fresh milk prices in some parts of the twin cities are being sold at Rs250 per litre, while in some parts are still being sold at Rs240 per litre, and the yogurt price is stable at Rs250 per kg. No changes were observed in the prices of powder milk, such as Nido and Lactogen, as 400-gram Nido powder milk is available at Rs1,350, and a 200-gram pack at Rs750 per pack.

Bathing soaps’ prices remained stable as family-size Safeguard is available at Rs160 per pack. Dettol, Lux, Palmolives, and others are available at Rs180 per pack, and detergent prices, such as Ariel Surf, Brite, Express Power, and others, are available at Rs530 per kg pack.

The prices of various brands of cold drinks, such as Pepsi, Coke, Miranda, and others, remained stable as a family-size bottle is available at Rs230.

Officially, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced LPG prices for October 2025, lowering the price of an 11.8 kg domestic LPG cylinder by Rs79.14 compared with September and fixed LPG at Rs222 per kg. The price of an LPG cylinder has come down from Rs2527 to Rs2448. But the retailers are still overcharging by Rs500 per cylinder.

Overall vegetable prices witnessed a declining trend following the restoration of supply routes as potatoes price went down from Rs5,000-8000 to Rs4000-6,000 per quintal, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs70-100 against Rs80-130 per kg; onion price in wholesale market went down from Rs4,700-8,500 to Rs4,000-6,500 to per quintal, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs80-100 against Rs100-170 per kg and tomato prices went down from Rs1,750 to Rs1,550 per basket of 15kg, which in retail are being sold in the range of Rs200-250 against official price of Rs132-167 per kg.

Ginger price is stable at Rs1,500/1,600 per 5kg in the wholesale market, which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs450-500 per kg, garlic prices witnessed a mixed trend as local garlic is available at Rs800 per 5 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs220-250 per kg, Quetta garlic price went down from Rs1,200 to Rs1,100 per 5 kg which in retail is being sold at Rs280-300 per kg and China garlic price went up from Rs1,250 to Rs1,350 per 5kg in the wholesale market which in retail is being sold in the range of Rs270-320 per kg, however, the majority of vendors are selling local garlic in the name of China/Quetta to maximize their profits, while the government has fixed local garlic price at Rs198-215, Quetta garlic at Rs242-253 and China garlic at Rs286-308.

Similarly, the prices of all the other vegetables and fruits witnessed a significant decline in the wholesale market, but the retailers, in the absence of effective monitoring, have not passed on the benefit to the end consumers. People have urged the authorities to either enforce the official price list or stop releasing such an exercise, which has no benefit to the masses.

