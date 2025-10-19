BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
BOP 35.83 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.02%)
CNERGY 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.73%)
DCL 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.36%)
DGKC 241.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-1.19%)
FCCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.37%)
FFL 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
GCIL 31.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
HUBC 218.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-0.52%)
KEL 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-4.16%)
KOSM 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.28%)
LOTCHEM 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
MLCF 100.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.54%)
NBP 205.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-1.62%)
PAEL 55.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.11%)
PIAHCLA 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.14%)
PIBTL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
POWER 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.17%)
PPL 182.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-2.05%)
PREMA 41.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.5%)
PRL 35.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
PTC 37.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.44%)
SNGP 126.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.86 (-2.21%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.62%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.86%)
TREET 28.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
TRG 73.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.37%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (6.7%)
BR100 17,169 Decreased By -89.1 (-0.52%)
BR30 54,846 Decreased By -418.9 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,806 Decreased By -638.5 (-0.39%)
KSE30 50,124 Decreased By -343.3 (-0.68%)
Oct 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-19

Prices firm on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2025 03:35am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,500 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 15,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,600 per maund, The rate of Balochi cotton is in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,800 per maund.

Approximately, 600 bales of Dadu were sold at Rs 15,250 per maund, 600 bales of Saleh Pat, 800 bales of Rohri, 600 bales of Mehrab Pur, 800 bales of Tando Adam, 1200 bales of Khair Pur Mirus, 400 bales of Sui Gas, 400 bales of Kumb were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur, 1200 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 600 bales of Rani Pur were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 1600 bales of Khardo, 1000 bales of Gupchanni were sold at Rs 14,900 per maund, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 15,400 per maund, 1000 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas, 800 bales of Marrot, 800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund and 400 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 15,150 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,100 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton cotton market rate of new cotton in Sindh

Comments

200 characters

Prices firm on cotton market

First round of Pak-Afghan talks ends in Qatar

No room for war in N-environment, says COAS

Amended CoC for judges approved: SJC decides to proceed with three complaints

PPIB grants NoC to PPA of EPQL

Reform activities delayed: WB rates KWSSIP’s progress as ‘fairly unsatisfactory’

AMLA 2010: No action against jewellers sans SOP, FTO tells FBR

Pak-Saudi digital collaboration GO AI Hub launched

Infrastructure cess: OMAP lodges protest against Sindh govt decision

Recognising Israel before Palestine liberation betrayal of Muslim world: PTI

End solvent mixing in POL items: Acting strictly under govt’s legal mandate: Ogra

Read more stories