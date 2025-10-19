Prices firm on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained steady and the trading volume remained a little bit low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,900 to Rs 15,500 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,700 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,200 to Rs 15,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,600 per maund, The rate of Balochi cotton is in between Rs 15,700 to Rs 15,800 per maund.

Approximately, 600 bales of Dadu were sold at Rs 15,250 per maund, 600 bales of Saleh Pat, 800 bales of Rohri, 600 bales of Mehrab Pur, 800 bales of Tando Adam, 1200 bales of Khair Pur Mirus, 400 bales of Sui Gas, 400 bales of Kumb were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur, 1200 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 600 bales of Rani Pur were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund, 1600 bales of Khardo, 1000 bales of Gupchanni were sold at Rs 14,900 per maund, 400 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 15,400 per maund, 1000 bales of Layyah were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 800 bales of Fort Abbas, 800 bales of Marrot, 800 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold at Rs 15,200 per maund and 400 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 15,150 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,100 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

