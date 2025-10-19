Bannu police foil terrorist attack on outpost

PESHAWAR: Bannu Police have successfully foiled the coward terrorist attack of the Fitna-e-Khawarij on the Mazanga outpost of Huwaid police station in Bannu on Friday night said police on Saturday.

According to details, three Khawarij terrorists were trying to attack the Mazanga checkpoint using a Zaranj rickshaw loaded with explosives when the police personnel present at the checkpoint tried to stop the rickshaw after seeing suspicious movements.

When the rickshaw did not stop, the police personnel opened fire, causing the rickshaw to explode on the spot. As a result of the explosion, the three terrorists were killed on the spot, while the police personnel remained safe. However, the intensity of the explosion caused minor damage to nearby houses.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu Sajjad Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu Saleem Abbas Kulachi have announced cash rewards and certificates of appreciation to the brave soldiers present at the outpost.

They said, “The soldiers posted at the outpost Mazanga have set an excellent precedent of duty, bravery and professionalism. Such soldiers are the pride of Bannu Police. They will continue to thwart every cowardly attempt of the enemies of the state.”

They have appealed the public to keep an eye on the situation around them and immediately report any suspicious person or activity to the nearest police station or police control room.

They said that Pakistan is our country, our homeland and we can eradicate tribulations like terrorism through joint efforts of the people and police. They said that Bannu Police are working day and night to establish peace and order with the support of the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025