Advanced tech essential to unlock mineral potential: PM

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that equipping the geological sector with advanced technology and international expertise was essential for unlocking the country’s mineral potential and attracting foreign investment.

Speaking at the launch of the upgraded Geoscience Advanced Research Laboratories (GARL) in Chak Shehzad, the prime minister said the government was committed to transforming the country’s natural resource sector into a driver of economic growth. “Scientific innovation and international collaboration are the key to developing our vast mineral resources.

Modern facilities like GARL will help build investor confidence by providing accurate and internationally recognised data.” The laboratory, established in 1991 and operated by the Geological Survey of Pakistan, has now been accredited under ISO/ IEC 17025 standards, enabling it to carry out high-precision testing and calibration.

Mines & minerals, IT and farming: PM invites investors to explore vast opportunities

Officials said the laboratory’s ability to produce data aligned with global reporting standards, including the JORC Code and NI 43-101, would support large-scale mining projects and attract foreign direct investment.

Officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and the GSP said the upgraded facility would serve as a national hub for geological research, supporting exploration, feasibility studies, and project development.

The initiative forms part of the government’s broader effort to modernise the minerals sector and develop untapped resources through improved scientific and technical capacity. Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir, senior government ministers and foreign dignitaries also attended the function.

