PTCL Group & PPAF announce expansion of ‘Ba-Ikhtiar’ programme

ISLAMABAD: PTCL Group, in collaboration with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), announced the expansion of its flagship women empowerment initiative, ‘Ba-Ikhtiar’ during GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai.

The agreement was signed between Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G, and Nadir Gul Barech, CEO, PPAF, marking another milestone in PTCL Group’s commitment to inclusive development and digital empowerment across Pakistan.

‘Ba-Ikhtiar’, a social initiative jointly piloted by PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) and the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) to empower 100 underprivileged women entrepreneurs in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is now being expanded to 23 flood-affected cities across the country following its resounding success. The extended program aims to up-skill over 2,300 women by equipping them with digital and entrepreneurial capabilities to enhance their livelihoods and drive upward social mobility.

The Ba-Ikhtiar programme combines digital literacy, financial management, and training in practical trades such as stitching, pottery, handicrafts, food preservation, and organic cosmetics. Leveraging PTCL Group’s digital infrastructure and connectivity alongside PPAF’s nationwide community outreach, the initiative connects participants with the tools, platforms, and opportunities needed to turn skills into long-term income.

Speaking on the occasion, Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G, said, “PTCL Group leverages its digital expertise and infrastructure to enhance the well-being of underprivileged communities. Through our social impact platform, ‘Dil Se’, we have touched thousands of lives with transformative initiatives. ‘Ba-Ikhtiar’ stands out as a flagship programme that sets a new benchmark in sustainable social empowerment, and we are proud to extend this opportunity to more talented women across Pakistan.”

CEO PPAF, Nadir Gul Barech, added, “The expansion of the ‘Ba-Ikhtiar’ programme marks a significant milestone in our journey to empower women from vulnerable communities. PPAF’s partnership with PTCL Group allows us to combine social development with digital innovation to create real pathways for women to achieve economic self-reliance. We are glad to enable women across Pakistan to build livelihoods that are both sustainable and transformative for their communities.”

The ‘Ba-Ikhtiar’ programme represents a shared vision of building a digitally inclusive Pakistan, where women are empowered through knowledge, technology, and opportunity. The initiative is now set to bring thousands more women into the fold of economic empowerment and self-reliance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025