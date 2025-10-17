BML 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.39%)
BOP 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
CNERGY 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.56%)
CPHL 89.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.17 (-3.41%)
DCL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
DGKC 240.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.68 (-1.51%)
FCCL 57.58 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.68%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.09%)
GCIL 31.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.38%)
HUBC 217.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.69 (-0.77%)
KEL 7.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.97%)
KOSM 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.71%)
LOTCHEM 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.36%)
MLCF 101.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.76%)
NBP 205.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.77 (-1.81%)
PAEL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.88%)
PIAHCLA 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.93%)
PIBTL 15.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
POWER 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (6.49%)
PPL 182.73 Decreased By ▼ -3.39 (-1.82%)
PREMA 41.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.25%)
PRL 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.27%)
PTC 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.24%)
SNGP 129.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.37%)
SSGC 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
TELE 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.29%)
TPLP 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
TREET 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.57%)
WTL 2.22 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (6.22%)
BR100 17,160 Decreased By -98.6 (-0.57%)
BR30 54,845 Decreased By -420.2 (-0.76%)
KSE100 163,658 Decreased By -787.2 (-0.48%)
KSE30 50,081 Decreased By -386.1 (-0.76%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold prices in Pakistan surge by Rs14,100 per tola, hit new record high amid global rally

BR Web Desk Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 12:21pm

Gold prices in Pakistan increased massively on Friday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs456,900, a new all-time high, after an increase of Rs14,100 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs391,718 after it accumulated Rs12,089.

On Thursday, gold price per tola increased by Rs1,900 to settle at Rs442,800.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $4,358 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $141, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola also gained Rs167 to settle at Rs5,504, another all-time high.

Globally, gold notched a new high above $4,300 an ounce on Friday and was poised for its best week in over 17 years, as signs of weakness in US regional banks, global trade frictions, and further rate-cut hopes pushed investors to the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $4,362.39 per ounce, as of 0439 GMT, after scaling another record high of $4,378.69 earlier.

US gold futures for December delivery jumped 1.7% to $4,375.50.

Bullion has risen about 8.6% this week and is headed for its best week since September 2008, notching a record high in each session.

Gold Goldman Sachs Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates Spot gold US gold gold rates Gold trade gold rate LME gold US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices gold prices in Pakistan gold spot rate Indian gold gold rates in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate Pakistani Gold Gold prices today gold rates today Pakistan gold prices record high gold rates Placer Gold Project gold import and export gold firms gold and silver rates in pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices in Pakistan surge by Rs14,100 per tola, hit new record high amid global rally

Pakistan deepens global partnerships as Japan’s JBIC joins Reko Diq lender group

Islamabad seeks membership in BRICS’ New Development Bank with Beijing’s support

Volatility at bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 800 points in intra-day trading

Oil set for weekly loss as Trump-Putin summit looms

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Flood-related damage poses risks: Macroeconomic conditions remain broadly stable at FY26 outset: SBP

Mari Energies announces oil & gas discovery in Sindh

Saudi Arabia in talks with US for defence pact, FT reports

Gold rallies beyond $4,300/oz, set for best week in 17 years

Read more stories