Gold price per tola gains Rs1,900 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Thursday in line with their gain in the international market. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs442,800 after an increase of Rs1,900 during the day.

As per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), 10-gram gold was sold at Rs379,629 after it accumulated Rs1,629.

On Wednesday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs4,578 to settle at Rs420,600.

The international rate of gold also saw an increase today. The rate was at $4,217 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a gain of $19, as per APGJSA.

Meanwhile, silver price per tola remained stable at Rs5,337.