Spinning units: Production to be monitored via video analytics from Nov 1: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to electronically monitor production of registered units engaged in textile spinning through video analytics from November 1.

According to an S.R.O. 1963 (1)2025 issued by the FBR on Thursday, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (l) of section 50 and section 40c of the Sales Tax Act, 1990, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to notify that the production of registered persons engaged in textile spinning shall be electronically monitored through video analytics, in accordance with the provisions of rulel50ZQR of Chapter XIV-BA of the Sales Tax Rules. 2006. with immediate effect. This notification shall come into force on and from November 1, 2025.

