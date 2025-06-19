AIRLINK 144.50 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (0.64%)
BOP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
CPHL 81.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.61%)
FCCL 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.8%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.14%)
FLYNG 52.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.04%)
HUBC 134.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.3%)
HUMNL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
KEL 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.26%)
KOSM 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.75%)
MLCF 79.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-2.76%)
OGDC 210.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.18%)
PACE 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5%)
PAEL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.2%)
PIAHCLA 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
POWER 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.17%)
PPL 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-0.88%)
PRL 32.20 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (3.64%)
PTC 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.47%)
SEARL 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-2.04%)
SSGC 43.06 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-2.67%)
SYM 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.22%)
TPLP 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.1%)
TRG 61.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.73%)
WAVESAPP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.53%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (8.01%)
BR100 12,923 Decreased By -54.4 (-0.42%)
BR30 36,974 Decreased By -282.3 (-0.76%)
KSE100 120,003 Decreased By -463.3 (-0.38%)
KSE30 36,442 Decreased By -64.4 (-0.18%)
Jun 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s textile mill shuts down leasehold spinning unit amid sector challenges

BR Web Desk Published June 19, 2025

Arctic Textile Mills Limited, formerly called Khurshid Spinning Mills, has announced the immediate discontinuation of operations at its leasehold spinning unit, citing adverse conditions in Pakistan’s spinning sector.

The listed company, which manufactures and deals in all types of yarn, disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“The Board of Directors, in its meeting held on June 19, 2025, has decided to discontinue the use of the leasehold spinning unit with immediate effect.

“This decision was taken in view of prevailing adverse conditions in the spinning sector across Pakistan, characterised by declining demand, increased input costs, and persistent market uncertainty. The operations of the leased spinning unit have become commercially non-viable,” read the statement.

The Pakistani textile sector plays a crucial role in the country’s economy, contributing significantly to exports and overall GDP. However, the sector is currently facing challenges, including issues with the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS) and high energy costs.

Last week, the government, in its federal budget, imposed an 18% sales tax on imported cotton yarn. Hailing the decision, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) strongly urged the government to extend the 18% sales tax to all yarns and fabrics, whether cotton or polyester, imported under EFS.

Meanwhile, the board of Arctic Textile Mills informed that there will be no material financial impact on the financial position of the company due to the discontinuation of this spinning unit.

APTMA textile sector PSX notice SHUTDOWN PSX notices Arctic Textile Mills Limited

Comments

200 characters
Athar Ali Khan Jun 19, 2025 04:17pm
Unfortunate for Pakistan
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Powermaster.com Jun 19, 2025 06:33pm
Incompetent corrupt industrialists
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan’s textile mill shuts down leasehold spinning unit amid sector challenges

Trump to decide on US action in Israel-Iran conflict within two weeks, White House says

PIA sell-off: Fauji Fertilizer, Air Blue, and 3 consortiums submit Statements of Qualification

Pakistan warns nationals against traveling to Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves rise $46mn, clock in at $11.72bn

Pakistan salaried class rejects govt’s claim of giving relief in income tax

Israel attacks Iran’s only operating nuclear power plant

In meeting with COAS Munir, Trump lauds Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace, stability

Ishaq Dar to represent Pakistan at 51st OIC FMs session in Türkiye

Volatility at PSX, KSE-100 sheds nearly 500 points

World Bank’s Benhassine lauds Pakistan’s economic turnaround

Read more stories