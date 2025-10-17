PM assures CM Afridi: Centre ready to work with KP for stability

ISLAMABAD: In a rare conciliatory gesture amid mounting political tensions, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called newly elected Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi on Thursday, congratulating him on his appointment and signalling a cautious willingness from the federal government to collaborate with the provincial leadership for the country’s stability.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif emphasised the importance of cooperation between the federal and provincial governments for the welfare of the country.

The phone call is seen as a conciliatory move amid ongoing tensions between the ruling coalition at the Centre and the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in KP.

Sources said Afridi requested assistance in arranging a meeting with PTI founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail. Sharif reportedly pledged to facilitate the meeting.

However, Afridi expressed doubts about the federal government’s ability to secure access.

Speaking outside Adiala Jail, where he was barred from meeting Khan despite prior notice, Afridi hinted at interference by military or security agencies beyond government control.

He thanked the PM for the call but stressed that over 40 million people of KP should not suffer due to political rivalries between PTI and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). “The people of KP must not bear the brunt of political differences,” he said.

Afridi, who was elected with a majority of 90 votes, reiterated that meeting Khan was a constitutional right. He warned that if the meeting remains blocked, peaceful protests might be organised.

His election as KP chief minister was marked by controversy, with some government ministers as well as the powerful military establishment initially opposing his appointment due to his criticism of military operations in the province.

Afridi vowed to meet Khan at any cost, asserting that no force could prevent an elected chief minister from exercising his rights.

