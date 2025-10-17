BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
President, Naqvi visit family of Lt Col Junaid Shaheed

Recorder Report Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 08:29am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari visited the residence of Lt Col Junaid Shaheed in Rawalpindi on Thursday to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

The president expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the family of the martyred officer and prayed for the elevation of his rank in Jannah and for strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Paying rich tribute to Lt Col Junaid Shaheed, the president said that he displayed exemplary courage and leadership in the line of duty while fighting India-backed Khawarij terrorists. He said that the entire Pakistani nation stands united to frustrate the nefarious designs of such elements and their sponsors.

President Zardari said that the nation takes immense pride in its brave sons who have rendered supreme sacrifices for the defence and security of the motherland. He reaffirmed that the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs will always be remembered and written in golden letters in the nation’s history.

The president reiterated the resolve of the nation to continue efforts for complete eradication of terrorism and to uphold peace and stability in the country. Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi, accompanied the president.

