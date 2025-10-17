BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
PPP, PML-N move toward ending political differences, hold key talks

Naveed Siddiqui Published October 17, 2025

ISLAMABAD: In a significant political development towards easing tension and reconciliation, the high-level delegations of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) engaged in extensive discussions here on Thursday.

“Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held a high-level meeting with senior PPP leaders, including former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Senator Sherry Rehman, ex-Senate chairman Nayyar Bukhari, and Nadeem Afzal Chan,” said a statement issued here by the deputy prime minister’s Office.

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah, Senior Minister Punjab Maryam Aurangzeb, Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan, Chief Secretary Punjab, and IG Punjab also joined the meeting, according to the statement.

Discussions were focused on the current political and security situation in the country as well as recent regional and global developments, the official statement remarked.

The meeting, sources described as “cordial, positive and constructive,” will help in bridging bilateral political differences.

The current political and security environment came under discussion.

Both sides engaged in a comprehensive review of the challenges and opportunities facing the nation. The PPP delegation shared its serious concerns and complaints against CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz, besides other challenging issues in Punjab.

Political analysts view this engagement as a positive development, indicating a willingness from both the ruling coalition and its key allies, like the PPP, to foster a collaborative approach in tackling national issues. The leadership of both the mainstream political parties has agreed to move forward and resolve all major differences through dialogue.

