BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
BOP 34.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.11%)
CNERGY 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.21%)
CPHL 92.97 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (1.13%)
DCL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
DGKC 244.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)
FCCL 57.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
FFL 21.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.9%)
GCIL 31.53 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.48%)
HUBC 219.14 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.5%)
KEL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
KOSM 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
LOTCHEM 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
MLCF 102.54 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.07%)
NBP 208.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-0.85%)
PAEL 55.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.37%)
PIAHCLA 24.87 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (10%)
PIBTL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
POWER 18.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
PPL 186.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.8%)
PREMA 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
PRL 36.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.5%)
PTC 38.46 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.32%)
SNGP 129.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-2.39%)
SSGC 40.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.88%)
TELE 11.34 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (9.99%)
TPLP 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
TREET 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.31%)
TRG 73.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (20.11%)
BR100 17,259 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.61%)
BR30 55,265 Increased By 69.4 (0.13%)
KSE100 164,445 Decreased By -1241.7 (-0.75%)
KSE30 50,467 Decreased By -456 (-0.9%)
Oct 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-17

Mills play active role in fresh buying of cotton

Recorder Report Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 07:55am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,500 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,200 per maund, The rate of Balochi cotton is in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,700 per maund.

Approximately, 3000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,550 per maund, 1000 bales of Sanghar, 400 bales of Nawab Shah, 1200 bales of Mehrab Pur, 200 bales of Kotri Kabeer, 200 bales of Rasoolabad, 200 bales of Sui Gas, 400 bales of Rohri, 800 bales of Hasil Pur, 400 bales of Khair Pur Tamiwali were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,325 per maund, 1400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki, 200 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 800 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold in between Rs 15,650 to Rs 15,700 per maund (Balochi), 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 15,400 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,300 per maund, 400 bales of Dharan Wala were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 600 bales of Karor Lal Esan, 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 15,100 per maund, 400 bales of Tounsa and 200 bales of Multan were sold at Rs 14,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton Cotton prices cotton spot rate Pakistani cotton

Comments

200 characters

Mills play active role in fresh buying of cotton

Flood-related damage poses risks: Macroeconomic conditions remain broadly stable at FY26 outset: SBP

G-24 press briefing: Pakistan working to diversify global trade in local currencies: SBP

NAFSA Ord passed: DPP-AQD merger to align agri trade with world best practices

Spinning units: Production to be monitored via video analytics from Nov 1: FBR

Al-Jomaih and Asiapak at odds over KE stake

Afghan transit cargo halted

PTA distances itself from Rs72bn APC dues dispute

PM says ‘ball in Afghan Taliban’s court’ for permanent ceasefire

FBR Member IR warned: Manual returns omission sparks FTO’s ire

PM assures CM Afridi: Centre ready to work with KP for stability

Read more stories