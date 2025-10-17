Mills play active role in fresh buying of cotton

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of new cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,500 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg and the rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 15,300 to Rs 15,400 per maund. The rate of Phutti is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,200 per maund, The rate of Balochi cotton is in between Rs 15,600 to Rs 15,700 per maund.

Approximately, 3000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,550 per maund, 1000 bales of Sanghar, 400 bales of Nawab Shah, 1200 bales of Mehrab Pur, 200 bales of Kotri Kabeer, 200 bales of Rasoolabad, 200 bales of Sui Gas, 400 bales of Rohri, 800 bales of Hasil Pur, 400 bales of Khair Pur Tamiwali were sold at Rs 15,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,325 per maund, 1400 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 14,800 to Rs 15,000 per maund, 400 bales of Ghotki, 200 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 800 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold in between Rs 15,650 to Rs 15,700 per maund (Balochi), 800 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 15,400 per maund, 600 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold in between Rs 15,100 to Rs 15,300 per maund, 400 bales of Dharan Wala were sold in between Rs 15,000 to Rs 15,200 per maund, 600 bales of Karor Lal Esan, 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 15,100 per maund, 400 bales of Tounsa and 200 bales of Multan were sold at Rs 14,800 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 15,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 330 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025