CM pays tribute to security forces

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for consigning to hell 34 terrorists of Fitna-tul-Khawarij in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She said that “those who attempt to disrupt peace of our dear homeland would be dealt with an iron hand.”

She reiterated government’s unflinching resolve to permanently stamp out menace of terrorism from the country. She highlighted that Pakistan is treading on the path of peace and stability, and reaffirmed that terrorists would find no refuge in Pakistan as the entire nation stands united till their complete elimination.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025