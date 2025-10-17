BML 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.71%)
175 new dengue cases reported in Sindh

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2025 06:28am

KARACHI: The Sindh Health Department has released a report on confirmed dengue cases across the province, revealing that 175 new cases have been reported during the current month, bringing the total number of cases in 2025 to 819, with one fatality recorded so far.

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho stated that Karachi Division remains the most affected, where 85 cases have been reported, followed by Hyderabad Division with 48 cases, Mirpurkhas with 37, and Sukkur with 5 cases. Expressing concern over the rising number of dengue cases, Dr. Pechuho said that the Sindh government is taking comprehensive measures to curb the spread of the disease.

