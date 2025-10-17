RDMC, QCCI explore pathways for sustainable economic partnership

KARACHI: Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC), operated by Barrick Mining Corporation, hosted a delegation from the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI) to discuss opportunities for collaboration and local business participation in the Reko Diq project. The delegation was led by President Muhammad Ayub and Vice President Nasir Khan, accompanied by prominent businessmen from across Balochistan.

Welcoming the delegation, RDMC Country Manager, Zarrar Jamali, briefed the visitors on the scale and potential of the Reko Diq project, emphasizing its transformative impact on Balochistan’s and Pakistan’s mining sector. He noted that RDMC actively engages with potential vendors and suppliers from Balochistan to develop an inclusive and competitive supply chain where local businesses have equal opportunities to participate.

Appreciating RDMC’s outreach efforts, QCCI President Muhammad Ayub said, “We are here today to represent the business community of Balochistan. Our goal is to build a strong, mutually beneficial partnership between RDMC and the Chamber to promote shared growth and development in Balochistan. Unlike larger cities such as Lahore or Karachi, Balochistan has limited industrial base, and we hope RDMC’s local procurement policy will help bridge that gap and empower local businesses.”

QCCI Vice President Nasir Khan commended RDMC’s social development initiatives, calling them “exceptional” and praising the company’s inclusive approach to engaging local communities and businesses.

In his briefing to the delegation, Clemens Engelbrecht, Head of Supply Chain & Commercial at RDMC, said, “It is vital for RDMC to support the growth of local businesses in a sustainable, compliant, and community-focused way that fosters mutually beneficial relationships and lasting impact. This commitment lies at the heart of project operator Barrick’s DNA, reflected in numerous examples of community upliftment across our operations. As Reko Diq evolves into Pakistan’s largest copper and gold mine, we are dedicated to partnering with capable local vendors and suppliers who uphold our standards of quality, safety, and integrity, while strengthening the long-term supply chain capacity of Balochistan’s mining sector.”

